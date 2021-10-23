ST. BONAVENTURE — For more than 36 years, Kathy Boser, administrative assistant in the Jandoli School of Communication, has championed the strong sense of community found at St. Bonaventure University.
Throughout her long career, she has served under four deans, welcomed dozens of faculty members and greeted hundreds of students — all while raising a family in Allegany with her husband of 48 years.
“Her ability to build connections and to think about the values of the school and what’s really important go well beyond her job duties,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School of Communication.
For anyone who attended the Jandoli School since the mid-1980s, chances are they connected with Boser in some way. Co-workers and students describe her role in the school as the glue that keeps everything and everyone together.
“Kathy has been a real advocate for staff at the university,” said Chimbel, noting that she has advocated for the professional success of her colleagues. “Throughout the years she has worked to improve the lives of staff members.”
In 1998, she served on the retirement subcommittee that gained approval for staff members to receive retirement benefits. She has served on the staff affairs committee for more than 20 years, and this past May received the Advocacy Award, presented to a staff member who has contributed to improving the work environment.
“She's the one very often who will step forward and say here’s a point where the staff need a voice in this process,” said Carole McNall, assistant professor of journalism. The two have worked together for 18 years and have been friends for even longer.
She also nourishes the legendary Bonaventure community feeling throughout the Jandoli office. When McNall’s husband passed away last year, Boser was there to lend whatever support was needed.
“She is a really good example of what makes St. Bonaventure special," Chimbel said. "She has a specific job but she goes well beyond that job every day because she cares so much about the university, the Jandoli School, and most importantly the people.”
Boser started working at St. Bonaventure on Veterans Day in 1985, hired by Dr. Mary Hamilton. The Jandoli School (which was then a department) had gone without an administrative assistant for 10 years, relying solely on student staff.
Boser partially credits Lee Coppola, the former Jandoli dean, for her opportunity. Coppola and other members of an advisory council to the university's president advocated for a full-time administrative assistant for Hamilton, and the position was approved.
"Consequently, when Lee became dean in the early 1990s and I then became his administrative assistant, it was like he had helped set this in place years before," Boser said.
Boser also recalls working a while with Jandoli himself. She remembers a time when a student interviewed her for an assignment in his class.
"I agreed and didn’t give it much thought until Dr. Jandoli presented me a copy of the article a short time thereafter," Boser said. "As many of his former students would tell you, it was filled with red ink corrections and comments. I learned a lot about his passion for helping the students hone their writing and interviewing skills from that paper."
She said Jandoli's students, and later as graduates, seemed to take the place of him never having children of his own and he took pride in their accomplishments.
"One of the things I admired most of Dr. Jandoli was that he seemingly established the 'family' emphasis in our work environment that I’m pleased to say it is still maintained by those who have led our program since he founded it," Boser said.
Graduates remain in touch with her as well, primarily now on social media. Boser said the number is in the hundreds. Prompted by annual correspondence or newsletter, alumni would often send along updates along with notes or she would meet them at various events.
"Many of those who attended since I first started working here now have children of their own attending college," she said, adding that Coppola now has a granddaughter, "whom I’ve known since birth, and started St. Bonaventure this fall."
She also stays in touch with former faculty and spends an annual vacation with Hamilton.
While not Catholic, Boser feels fortunate to have worked directly with friars in university programs as interns, faculty members and directors — some even began as students at the university. She discovered she shared much in common and some of the same values with many friars.
"I’m extremely grateful for the lasting friendships and support I’ve received directly from the friars throughout my time here at the university," she said.
Her favorite moments at the university have been through events arranged by the Jandoli School or the university, as well as the course she has participated in.
Events that stand out are the annual Mark Hellinger Awards at the Plaza Hotel and Hearst Tower in New York City and the Press Club in Washington, St. Bonaventure University Annual Family Picnic, Quick Arts Center Family Fun Day and Bona basketball.
Of the courses she has taken, the one that stands out the most was the Imaging Journaling Course offered by Constance Pierce.
"I learned a lot from her how imaging and writing connect and how both can be meditative and healing," she said.
Summed up, what does Boser love most about the university?
"The community," she said. "Despite the fact that the people in the community may change and that we come from different backgrounds, different interests, customs and goals, we all have a special bond that lasts throughout our lives even once we leave the university."