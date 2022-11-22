SALAMANCA — One of the most recognizable Pop-Country acts of all time will shine for one night only, when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino presents Lonestar in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 25 at noon.
Lonestar has been creating hit music for three decades. The group has charted more than 20 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including a remarkable nine No. 1 hits. The band recently revisited and rearranged ten of their chart-topping songs for their latest album “Ten to 1.” Lonestar’s amazing career catalog includes the hit singles “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Amazed,” “Smile,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” and “I’m Already There,” among others. “Amazed” also charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, at the time becoming the first County song to achieve that feat in almost 20 years. Three of Lonestar’s albums have been certified platinum or higher.