Lonestar band members from left are Keech Rainwater, Drew Womack, Dean Sams and Michael Britt.

 Taylor Ballantyne LLC/TNS

SALAMANCA — One of the most recognizable Pop-Country acts of all time will shine for one night only, when Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino presents Lonestar in the Seneca Allegany Event Center on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 25 at noon.

