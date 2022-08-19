LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Several area students were named to the Lock Haven University spring dean's list for achieving a 3.50 GPA or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work
They are Bryce Bauer of Emporium, Zachary Cole of Lewis Run, Alyssa Creech of Coudersport, Kasey Creech of Galeton, Emma Ely of Kane, Leah Faulkner of Bradford, Trent Fowler of Coudersport, Keegan Frey of Emporium, Ryan Miller of Bradford, Adelaide Myers of Coudersport, Dane Sevinsky of Coudersport, River Specht of Coudersport, Colton Swanson of Bradford and Kaylee Vanwhy of Coudersport.