OLEAN — Directions in Independent Living’s staff, board members, community friends and parents of people in the more than 20 programs the agency offers were spotted around Olean in the Run/Walk/Ride’s 3.1-mile celebration of the historic passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act 31 years ago.
“This event was a tremendous success, a first of many for Directions,” Victoria Kearns, Development Specialist said. The event was held July 26-Aug. 2 from Olean to Ohio with a strong outpouring of community support.
Monday, Deb Easley, director of the agency’s Compeer program, and Larena Attwell, whose son is enrolled in Directions’ CHHUNY program, met before work to put in one of their three miles on North Union Street.
Later, on their lunch hour, Jasmine Wickham-Green, the agency’s non-Medicaid care coordinator, walked with Easley at St. Bonaventure University.
Over the weekend, Michele Smucinski, Direction’s Independent Living Specialist with NY Connects walked the Allegany River Trail.
In Ohio, Julie Mannheim, cousin of Brianna Campbell, designer of the beautiful artwork used in the event’s promotion, walked proudly on behalf of her cousin who lives in Little Valley.
“We had great support from our board and staff who stepped up, bought t-shirts from Sports Locker with Brianna’s beautiful artwork, along with parents of the young people in our programs and some of the people we support,” Kearns said.