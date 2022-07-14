Locals' great-grandchildren baptized aboard USS Nitze

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The great-grandchildren of Edith Foreman, of Salamanca, N.Y., and the late Robert L. Foreman, of Great Valley, N.Y., and Edward Depto and the late Jean Depto, of Hinsdale, N.Y., were baptized on May 20, 2022.
Liam Benjamin Foreman, 17 months, and Eleanor Grace Foreman, 2 weeks, of Virginia Beach, were baptized aboard the USS Nitze Destroyer based at Norfolk Naval Base.
The children’s parents are US Navy Lt. Levi Foreman and Emily Foreman, a Virginia Tech Graduate. The baptism was performed by Navy Chaplain Father Bill Apple in the ship’s Brass Bell. The children’s names will be scribed inside the bell along with others that have been baptized in this Naval Tradition.
The family thanks the exceptional officers and crew of the USS Nitze for their service to the county and for making this unique opportunity possible.