OLEAN — The Zonta Club of Olean is sponsoring a sunflower sale Saturday at the Intandem parking lot across from the YMCA on Wayne Street.
The flower sale starts at 10 a.m. and ends when the flowers are gone. Flowers are $5 for five stems.
The sunflowers are donated by Miller’s Farm Market to benefit the Zonta Club of Olean. Sales of the flowers help the club to build a better world for women and girls. All funds stay in the local community.
For more information, visit oleanzonta.org or view the Facebook page at OleanZonta.