BUFFALO — Two local groups were among those to receive grants to help improve summer play activities for youth.
Project Play Western New York, funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, announced 12 grants for area nonprofits, including $4,634 for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers and $2,855 for the Seneca Nation of Indians. All told, the organization announced $70,000 in the inaugural round of the grant program.
Officials reported he goal for the Free Play Series is to provide youth in all eight counties of Western New York with opportunities to play, have fun, and enjoy free play. Organizations which received grants are providing summer programming that best aligns with the mission of Project Play WNY, which is to work toward a community in which all children have the opportunity to be active through sports regardless of zip code.
Reintroducing free play is one of eight strategies, or “plays,” of Project Play WNY, and aims to increase sport participation with urban, suburban and rural youth in Western New York. This strategy is a result of a comprehensive study about youth sports in the eight counties of Western New York, the State of Play: Western New York, commissioned by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation in partnership with the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society Program.
For more information on the Summer Free Play Series Grant Process, visit https://www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/project-play-wny-summer-free-play-series-grant/