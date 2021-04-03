The COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted area businesses, schools, concert schedules and social activities, but it has not stopped the compassionate work being done every day by a group of dedicated Olean and Allegany area residents and St. Bonaventure University students.
These efforts, led by Rob Walk of the Olean Area Charter for Compassion, Rich Reilly of the Olean Meditation Center and Alice Miller Nation of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern at St. Bonaventure, will be spotlighted in a special program broadcast and streamed online on the St. Bonaventure campus radio station, WSBU-FM, 88.3, at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Walk, a retired Olean City School District psychologist; Reilly, professor emeritus of philosophy at St. Bonaventure; and Nation detail the efforts that these organizations initiated, and students that have performed to help those in need in our community during this past year.
The host of the program is Stephen Cocca of Olean. Cocca’s weekly show has been broadcast on the station over the last three years during the school year.