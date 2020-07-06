WESTONS MILLS — The Westons Mills Fire District has received a $1,876 grant as reimbursement for equipment and products purchased due to COVID-19.
The funds, received through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, was announced Monday by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed.
Westons Mills Fire Chief William Smith said the department was going to have to cut its budget since COVID-19 represented such an unexpected expense.
“So this helps us get rid of that unexpected budget line item,” he said. “This really helps us a lot.”
Reed noted that COVID-19 has forced many first responders and other vital emergency institutions to cover unexpected expenses.
“These critical funds will be used to help keep the fire district up and running as they continue to serve the community,” the congressman said.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program was founded in 2001 to meet the needs of fire departments and nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations. For more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/assistance-firefighters-grant.