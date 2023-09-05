BRADFORD, Pa. — Anyone looking to make the most of the remaining summer weather should mark their calendars for Thursday for the September Walk with a Doc event.
The event is hosted by Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Guidance Center and will take place at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive, starting at 5 p.m.
The walk is free and open to everyone. The event is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and BRMC. The providers that will be leading the walk this month are from Upper Allegheny Health System’s orthopedics and sports medicine practices.
Kent Costello, PA-C, and Sarah Heidler, PA-C, will be educating participants on the topic of hip fractures before the walk.
If interested, please register at walkwithadoc.org/Ewaiver.
An alternate indoor location has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement winter weather. The location is the University of Pitt at Bradford Fitness Center located at 300 Campus Drive, Bradford. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook Page the day of the event.