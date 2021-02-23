OLEAN — Officials at the Genesis House homeless shelter remind area residents that the for the Love of all Virtual Gala 2021 will be live-streamed on Facebook for raffle items beginning at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officials with the virtual fundraiser to help the homeless shelter said the prizes can be picked up at Genesis House on South Barry Street during normal business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week.
In addition to the online event, the shelter also has sold tickets for the pick-up of delicious meals from two area restaurants. The virtual event will also include the honoring of Katie Ralston with the Marion B. Scott Award. The prestigious award is presented to volunteers who go above and beyond in their dedication to Genesis House.