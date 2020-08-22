BRADFORD, Pa. — When the Willow Creek Triathlon committee decided the triathlon would be canceled for 2020, the members thought they’d “tri” something different.
That’s when they came up with the Willow Creek Virtual Duathlon, which will be held Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. It will include a 15-mile bike ride and a 3.1-mile run.
People may register at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Bradford/WillowCreekVirtualDuathlon. The two events can be done by one person or a two-person team.
Participants will receive emails with individual links to their reporting page shortly after the race period begins and then shortly before it ends. The participants can use the “Results” link on the registration page and follow the instructions to “Log an Activity.”
The bike and run do not need to be done consecutively and do not need to be done in that order. The committee will not be timing transitions.
The committee decided not to hold the 15th annual triathlon due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We encourage athletes to participate by completing the distances on any course at any time between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30,” said race director John Tim.
Proceeds from the duathlon will be donated to the Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network of Warren and McKean counties.
“We are hopeful that those who have participated in past events will participate in this one and continue to help our veterans,” Tim said.
To date the triathlon has raised more than $300,000. The money raised is used to purchase and maintain vans providing transportation of vets to and from VA hospitals and clinics. The money stays within the local area and evenly divided between the McKean and Warren chapters.
The cost is $20 per individual. Event shirts will be provided to all participants and the end of the event. All participants will also receive $5 off their entry for the 2021 Willow Creek Triathlon.