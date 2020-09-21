BRADFORD, Pa. — Open Arms Church of Bradford will host an event for couples entitled Vertical Marriage on Oct. 3.
The marriage-focused program, based on the book of the same name by Dave and Ann Wilson, will be held in Open Arms’ auditorium at 1289 E. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The intention of the event is to help couples strengthen their bonds and give them helpful tools to navigate the joys and challenges of marriage, with a focus on Biblical teachings and practical advice from the authors.
Billijo Kriner, a member of the group organizing the event, said that the program yields benefits for couples in various situations and stages of marriage.
“We’re all able to relate to Dave and Ann’s struggles and triumphs,” Kriner said. “Whatever you’re going through, you’re not the first. No struggle is unique. And if you are at a great point in your marriage, this study will show you how to dig into God’s word and become even more ‘one’ with God and your spouse.”
Interested couples are asked to register for a ticket to the event by September 20. Each couple will be provided with a workbook when purchasing a ticket for $15. A bundle that includes the workbook and a catered meal will be available for $36.
If cost is an issue, however, arrangements can be made for any wishing to attend. To register, those interested can contact Billijo Kriner at (814) 596-2701.