COUDERSPORT, Pa. — UPMC Cole will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carp Park.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered for individuals who qualify in Groups 1A and 1B. Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine will need to wear a mask, bring their driver’s license or state issued ID, and be prepared to be monitored for 15 minutes after the administration of the vaccine.
The drive-through clinic on Saturday does not require pre-registration or an appointment.
Individuals do not have to have UPMC insurance to receive the vaccine.
Second dose appointments will be scheduled for individuals prior to leaving the clinic.
For more information on UPMC’s community vaccination clinics, visit vaccine.upmc.com.