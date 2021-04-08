ALBANY (TNS) — State Education Department officials said they are disappointed the U.S. Department of Education has denied their waiver request to forgo state testing this year.
The state has contended that canceling state testing, or assessments, would be the most fair thing to do, given the circumstances the pandemic placed on students, and it reiterated that Wednesday after learning of the federal-level decision. They determined that spring assessments couldn't be "safely, equitably and fairly" administered in schools statewide, and that is why they sought the waivers.
In a statement, state Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said they are grateful U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona agrees that students learning remotely should not be brought into school solely to take an assessment.
But they said the idea that state assessments could be "standardized" is unrealistic given such different formats of instruction, and not including whole segments of the state's children who will not participate.
"In fact, the students most in need of state assessments —those receiving remote instruction— are the very children who are not required to take the test," they said in the statement.