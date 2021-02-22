ST. MARYS, Pa. — At least one person was injured when a plane crashed during a landing Monday at St. Marys Municipal Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, the agency reported.
Authorities released few details on Monday, but the FAA provided a brief preliminary synopsis.
“A twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed on Runway 10 while landing at St. Marys Municipal Airport in Pennsylvania at 11:15 a.m. local time,” FAA stated.
The FAA provided the registration number for the plane. The plane is registered in Cromwell, Conn., to Wheels Up LLC.
According to media reports after the incident Monday, three people were on the plane, and one of the occupants — the pilot — suffered a head injury.
The Bradford Era was unable to confirm injury reports as of Monday night.
The FAA indicated it would be up to local authorities to release the names and medical condition of the plane’s occupants.
When contacted by The Era, a representative of the St. Marys Municipal Airport said airport officials were unable to comment at that time.
The Crystal Fire Department and St. Marys Ambulance Service were reportedly called to the scene.