I love a good lasagna but, oh, the calories. As I have with many recipes, I have altered mine a bit and although I will still enjoy a good Italian version now and then, I stick with this one for the most part.
For one thing, I eliminate the pasta. Now hear me out. If you have a mandolin or a very steady hand and Cutco knife, you can make this dish quite easily. Instead of sheets of pasta, I use very thin slices of zucchini. They must be thin, though.
I should mention that if you choose not to make your own sauce, it is just fine and frankly, some jarred pasta sauce is actually OK to use. Lower-sugar brands like Barilla’s Tomato & Basil and Ragu Simply Traditional Pasta Sauce are OK and, let’s face it, you don’t always have time to make your own sauce.
With the zucchini “noodles,” you’re already producing a healthier dish.
Sometimes, I mix 7 ounces of ground turkey with 7 ounces of chicken sausage just to vary it a bit. You might want to try that. Whatever the case, this is a much healthier version and I think you’ll like it. This dish will easily serve 4-5 and if you pair it with baked green beans, it is a complete meal.
ZUCCHINI LASAGNAIngredients
For the sauce (makes 3 cups) if you are making your own:
1 can (28 ounces) crushed plum tomatoes, with juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped (1 cup)
1/4 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
12-14 ounces ground turkey or chicken, a mix of white and dark meat
2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano
2 teaspoons coarse salt
For the lasagna:
2 medium zucchinis, trimmed
1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
1/2 cup shredded low fat mozzarella cheese
1/4 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Freshly ground pepper
Garnish: Fresh oregano
Directions
Make the sauce:
Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onion and red-pepper flakes and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 8 minutes. Add turkey; cook, breaking up any large pieces, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until thick, about 20 minutes. Stir in oregano and salt. Let cool.
Make the lasagna:
Preheat oven to375 degrees. Slice zucchini lengthwise into thin strips (about 1/8 inch thick) using a mandolin or a sharp knife. Place 5 or 6 zucchini slices, overlapping slightly, in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with 1 cup sauce. Mix the cheeses together and dot with 1/4 cup. Repeat twice with zucchini, remaining sauce, and 1/2 cup of the cheeses, alternating direction of zucchini. Top with remaining zucchini, alternating direction; brush with oil. Dot with remaining 1/4 cup cheeses. Season with pepper. Bake, uncovered, until lasagna bubbles and top browns, 50 to 60 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Garnish with oregano and serve.
