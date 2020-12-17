The Olean Times Herald’s offices at 239 Norton Drive are closed through Christmas weekend for a deep cleaning and employee safety after exposure of the premises to COVID-19.
The offices will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.
Readers and the community may still contact the Times Herald for circulation, advertising and news matters by calling 372-3121 and following the prompts. Phones are being answered and messages returned.
You may also email to nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com for circulation, jkeim@oleantimesherald.com for advertising, news@oleantimesherald.com for news and sports@oleantimesherald.com for sports.