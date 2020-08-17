SPRINGVILLE — Taste of the Southtowns, sponsored by Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, will be rescheduled from Sept. 27 to April 18, 2021, because of the coronavirus and size limitations of participants at the event.
It will be held from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Aloysius Hall, 190 Franklin St., Springville.
Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, a 501c3 organization, is the second largest covered aviaries in the U.S., with over 78 different species and 700 endangered and protected ducks, geese and swans.
More information will follow at a later date. For info, contact (716) 942-6835, rosebird@frontiernet.net or visit gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.