PORTVILLE — Area residents are invited to share in the beauty and fun of the holidays at Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Lillibridge property where staff have created a Story Book Reading Trail.
The holiday trail is for young people and for those who are “Young at Heart” and are seeking the Christmas spirit.
Pfeiffer officials said participants can begin their story book adventure on the Interpretive Trail, also called Griffin’s Way, and read their way along to the “Bear Stays Up for Christmas” story as they wander through the old growth hemlock forest.
The story book pages are held in place by Pfeiffer’s gentle giants for participants to read as they pass by. Participants are reminded to read both sides of the tree, as well.
The map at the Lillibridge kiosk will help participants find where their adventure with “Bear and his Woodland Friends,” begins.
The Lillibridge property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road in Portville. Pfeiffer officials said they would appreciate it if the public shares pictures and let them know how much they enjoyed the visit by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org