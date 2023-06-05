OLEAN — The band Sticktights, a folk and rock ensemble, will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Park as part of the City of Olean Lincoln Park summer concert series.
The concert this week is one of three deviations from the regular Thursday evening concerts due to a scheduled event at the park on Thursday — the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Clambake.
The next non-Thursday concert is July 4, featuring the band Generations with '50s and '60s hits from 6 to 8 p.m. The third non-Thursday concert is Aug. 30, featuring the outlaw country band Red Gray. Thursday evening concerts resume next week.