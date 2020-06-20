OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School honored its 2020 graduating kindergartners and eighth grade classes in a unique outdoor ceremony.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, STCS graduated its eighth grade class in an abbreviated outdoor parking lot ceremony at the school. Remarks and other elements of the ceremony were delivered from the school’s front lawn via an outdoor PA system.
At 9 a.m. Friday, STCS graduated its Kindergarten class in an abbreviated outdoor ceremony, similar to the eighth grade graduation. Parents sat with their child on the school lawn to ensure social distancing.
Families and other attendees were permitted to park in the school lot and all attendees were encouraged to wear face masks.