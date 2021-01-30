Meme Krahe Yanetsko, chief operating officer for Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, has marked 30 years of service with the Chamber.
Yanetsko joined the former Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Jan. 3, 1991, as a business services associate, with her main responsibilities being administration of the state On The Job Training Program.
She was named chief operating officer on Dec. 1, 2009.
“It has been a privilege to spend my entire professional career serving the community that has given so much to me and to my family,” Yanetsko says. “I owe my love of service and of community to my mother and father, who volunteered unceasingly for the community and others and imbued in me the responsibility to always give back to Olean and the area.”
Yanetsko has been at the forefront of conceiving of, planning for and organizing several major events for the Olean area, including the Gus Macker basketball tournament, StrOlean, the Corporate Challenge and the home and outdoor sports shows. In 2020, she had to pivot to become an important source of information and guidance for the business community because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In January 2019, she received the Paul Harris Fellow Award, in addition to the Service Above Self Award, from the Olean Rotary Club.
A Leadership Cattaraugus 2010 alumni, Yanetsko is a 1997 Louis L. Marra County Tourism Award recipient; the Olean Elks Club Citizen of the Year in 2011; and has served on the Leadership Cattaraugus board, as a volunteer for the Out of the Darkness and HomeCare & Hospice walks, treasurer for Olean High School Sports Boosters and on the JCC Alumni Association, having been awarded Outstanding Alumni by JCC in 1995.
She has served on the Job Services Employers Committee; Cattaraugus Community Action Board; Olean City School District Foundation; Olean Women’s Softball League; Olean Local Development Corp.; and the Route 219 steering committee.
A graduate of Olean High School, Jamestown Community College in Olean and SUNY Brockport, Yanetsko lives in Olean with her husband, Tom. They have two sons, Tom III and Joshua, and two daughters, Melanie and Mackenzie.