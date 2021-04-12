From the return of fallen heroes to self defense with a firewood axe, from hoards of sugar-motivated tykes sacking Oak Hill Park to saving a life on Great Valley Creek, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
April 12 — Draped in American flags, four caskets with bodies of Olean war heroes, members of Company I, 108th Infantry, 27th Division, arrived here this forenoon. A delegation of veterans met Erie Railroad Train No. 7 carrying the bodies of Sgt. Ernest Colebert, Pvt. Harry J. Carney, Pvt. Ole B. Olson, and Pvt. Wallace D. Furman. Funerals are set for each of the men with full military honors. All four were killed as a result of an assault on the Hindenburg Line in September 1918, with Colebert, Olson and Forman killed in the attack and Carney dying of his wounds shortly thereafter.
April 13 — No Daylight Savings Time for Olean this year. A fair sized crowd offered comments against DST for the city, with only Mendel Marcus speaking in favor. He felt the petitions from the various Granges should not be considered, as they are not city residents, but arguments from non-city residents and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co. won the day. In addition, a prohibition enforcement ordinance recently approved was rescinded following a Supreme Court ruling and requests from the city’s soft drink shops to remove a licensing requirement.
1946
April 15 — Harry Gimlin, 33, of Franklinville, was charged with murder after he defended his home from three men with an axe. The attackers, all of Rochester, were salesmen who were upset that Gimlin had taken a car following the breakup of a sachet manufacturing business in Rochester. According to police, the men broke into the Gimlin home and hid in the cellar to await the return home of Mr. and Mrs. Gimlin. Going out to split firewood, Gimlin was jumped by two of the men. He fought off the attackers and went into the house with his axe. Warner Palatine, 41, had hit Mrs. Gimlin with a pipe and was preparing to hit her again when Gimlin lodged the axe in Palatine’s skull. Gimlin would be released on bail the next day and the charges dropped.
April 18 — Three dozen city firms are on board with an on-the-job training program to help veterans reacclimate to civilian life, and a dozen more are awaiting approval, officials said. “The veteran wants — and deserves — a satisfactory job, a job with a future,” said Howard Wands, state veterans’ counselor. “Many of them learned new trades and acquired new skills in the military service, but they realize, as well as the average businessman does, that they learned these new activities ‘the Army way’ and that way frequently differs from practices followed in practical business procedure.”
1971
April 12 — More than 400 youngsters screamed and lunged for 12 plastic eggs and 750 chocolate eggs during the annual Easter egg hunt in Oak Hill Park. On command from the Jaycees, the children began their hunt — eviscerating three hours of work hiding eggs in just three minutes. While the chocolate eggs were the childrens’ to keep, the plastic eggs each contained a number which, when turned in, rewarded the finder with a large chocolate Easter bunny.
April 16 — Mohawk Airlines will likely lose its identity after a merger with Allegheny Airlines was announced, officials said. The airline, which went from a single propeller-driven plane to a fleet of 40 jets in 25 years, is set to create the nation’s sixth largest domestic carrier. A strike since November only lifted two days earlier, and 2,200 workers have been laid off to make up for lost revenue. It is unknown at that time what cuts would be made, such as the daily stops at the Olean airport — in hindsight, they would end about a year later due to high cost and limited passenger traffic from the town of Ischua site.
1996
April 14 — Great Valley firefighters made a heroic rescue on Great Valley Creek after two teens took an ill-advised canoe trip amid the spring rainy season. Tim DeChane, 17, of Great Valley, made it to land after the canoe capsized, but Andy Burk, 18, of Olean, spent half an hour in the water clinging to a tree branch as the waters raged. Volunteer firemen Jim Dunkelman was credited with the rescue, using ropes and an extension ladder to pull the blue canoeist from the water. Both teens were treated and released.
April 15 — “Thirty years gone in four hours,” said Whitesville Wood Products co-owner Norris Corneby said after an early morning fire erupted near a large warehouse full of wood products to be shipped out. “This is not something you like to see, but what can you do.” Quick thinking by firefighters kept the blaze from turning into a major catastrophe — a steady stream of water on a 7,000-gallon diesel fuel tank near the center of the fire prevented it from exploding and potentially killing those battling the blaze. Some of the kilns and other equipment were saved, and no one was injured. Firefighters from four counties battled the blaze.