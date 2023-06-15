The first month of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Lane Raffle, coordinated and developed by event committee member Laurie McCarthy, is off to a fine start.
“More than 160 tickets were sold for our May raffle, creating almost $800 towards the $4,400 holiday panel tree for the Sullivan Street roundabout,” McCarthy says.
May raffle prizes include a Toad’s Butcher Shop gift certificate (GC) won by Ann Marie Wright; a McCarthy’s Emporium GC won by Ken Bailey; a Pleasant Valley Greenhouse prize won by Linda Meyer Lambert; a Barbie Doll basket won by Mary Lawton; AnnMarie’s Baklava GC won by the Sawaya family; McCall gift basket won by Danielle Brisky; GOACC gift basket won by Linda Manross; kids basket won by Mark Ash; cornhole game won by Tim Puda; and an Avon basket won by the Sawaya family.
The basket auctions will run each month to October, with different baskets for each month. There will be 10 baskets with tickets sold for $5 for 10 chances.
June’s raffles include a two-night stay at Fairfield Inn of Olean; a gift basket donated by Linda O’Brien and Dan Springs; a Canticle Farm $25 gift certificate; a charcuterie board donated by Skin Deep ($60 value); an AnnMarie’s Homemade Baklava $25 gift certificate; Toad’s Butcher Shop $25 gift certificate; $25 gift card from Skin Deep; margarita madness basket donated by Common Council member Sonya McCall; a $25 gift card from Forbidden Plants and a $35 wash, cut and style from Hair Ink.
The baskets will be on display at the Chamber each month. Tickets are sold at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and McCarthy’s Emporium, by AnnMarie Wright and at the Chamber office.
“We are challenging individuals, organizations and businesses in the area to donate items for a basket for a future month, to buy tickets and to also send in small donations,” McCarthy said.
The Chamber will also ask those vendors participating in its events to also donate a basket.
For more information on the baskets and the raffles, contact McCarthy at (716) 373-7407 or Meme Yanetsko at the Chamber, (716) 372-4433.