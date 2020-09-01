OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy has announced its Fall Auction and Raffle fundraiser to be held Oct. 24.
Due to the ongoing restrictions on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, STCS/Walsh has decided to reformat our Fall Gala Auction fundraiser.
This year’s event will have an online auction as well as araffle with a chance to win $15,000. In the days leading up to the event, ticket holders will have a chance to bid on unique and exciting items from the comfort of their own home. This will give our supporters more time to consider their bids and give far more people a chance to bid on the items in which they are interested.
On the evening of Oct. 24, on Facebook Live, we will highlight some of the major items available, as well as draw a $15,000 raffle ticket winner. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a link to the online auction, as well as be entered into the raffle drawing.
Please note that tickets are strictly limited and only 900 will be printed. This is far less than the number of tickets for our St. Patrick’s Day raffle. This means the odds of winning the grand prize are significantly better than any raffle in the history of STCS/Walsh.
Don’t miss out on a chance to get great bargains on auction items, as well as a chance to win $15,000. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the school at 372-8122 or visiting the school website at stcswalsh.org.
For more information, contact Joe Sempolinski, director of development at 372-8122 or joe.sempolinski@walshstcs.org.