OLEAN — A popular program will return later this fall than expected, organizers announced, but it will return soon.
The Slendaerobix program, originally scheduled to begin for the fall and winter next week, has been postponed, city Youth Bureau and Recreation Department officials announced, due to the instructor recovering from an injury. A start date for the program at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 N. Barry St., will be announced in the near future.
The exercise program focuses on aerobics and toning with high and low impact exercises. Once they return, the sessions will run from 6-7 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the center. The cost is $5 per session, and no advance registration is necessary. Shewairy said the program is expected to run into May. For more information, call 376-5666.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Congregate meals through the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging are served at noon. A weekly schedule of events is published in the Weekend Edition of the Olean Times Herald. More information on programs is also available online at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec. Follow the department on Twitter @oleanyouthrec.