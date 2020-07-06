OLEAN — Six recent Otto-Eldred (Pa.) High School graduates recently received awards from scholarship funds that benefit OEHS graduates and managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Owen Flexman and Matt Murphy each received the Otto/Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship for $1,000.
The Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship is a scholarship given annually to Otto-Eldred graduating seniors who have maintained at least 2.75 GPA and received acceptance to, preferably, a two-year college or a four-year program.
Flexman will study welding at Jamestown Community College. Murphy will study marketing at Niagara University in Lewiston.
Murphy and Flexman, as well as Ethan Flexman, Zachary Murphy and Emilie Reitler, received the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, for graduating students and past graduates of Otto-Eldred, was established at CRCF through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation. The scholarship is for students attending a post-secondary institution (one-, two- or four-year institutions) preferably in the career/technical fields. Recipients must also be in good academic standing and be involved in extracurricular activities.
Ethan Flexman, a 2018 Otto-Eldred graduate, is studying safety management at Slippery Rock (Pa.) University. Zachary Murphy, a 2017 Otto-Eldred graduate, is studying journalism at St. Bonaventure University. Rietler will attend Alfred State College to study machine tool technology.
Meghan James received the Albert A. Bennett Jr. Family Scholarship for $500.
Sue Bennett established the scholarship in memory of her husband to benefit a graduating Otto-Eldred senior pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year institution. Recipients should demonstrate academic excellence, participation in extracurricular activities and strong educational/career goals. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett and their four children all graduated from Otto-Eldred.
James will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study pre-medical sciences.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.