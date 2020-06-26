OLEAN — Six graduating Olean High School seniors recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Raina Barboza and Makayla Folts received the Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship for Olean High School.
Barboza received $2,500; Folts received $500.
This scholarship fund, established by Louis Ensworth, provides two scholarships annually. The first, a $500 annual scholarship, benefits a deserving student participating in the girls’ basketball program at Olean High School. The fund also supports a $2,500 award for a deserving student who will attend a 2- or 4-year college or trade school who has maintained a B or better average and has worked hard to achieve their academic success. The recipient will be eligible to receive the scholarship for up to two years.
Barboza will attend Alfred University and study mechanical engineering. Folts will study physical therapy at Duquesne University.
Barboza also received the newly-established Hughey Family Award for Resilience.
This scholarship, $500 per year, renewable for up to four years, is for students from Olean High School pursuing post-secondary education at any accredited institution including two- and four-year colleges and vocational training schools. The student’s goal statement must demonstrate resilience by stating how he/she has overcome adversity with grace, carried on despite disappointments, failures or hardships, OR, if lucky enough not to have personally experienced a hardship, must state how he/she has demonstrated compassion and support of those who have through their own actions, volunteerism or other activities.
Hughey family members attended Olean High and this fund is established in the family honor and appreciation for the excellent education they received while also benefitting from a nurturing environment that supported their individuality.
Destiny Custer and Jillian Stevens received the Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship.
The scholarship, $1,000 per year for up to four years, is for graduating seniors of OHS attending a post-secondary institution. Applications are reviewed by the OHS Alumni Association Scholarship committee which recommends the recipients.
Custer will study pre-pharmacy at Butler University. Stevens will attend SUNY Cortland to study biomedical sciences.
Stevens also received the inaugural Good Samaritan Award for $500.
The scholarship, established by Pierre Eade, an Olean High School educational wall-of-famer and founder of the Olean Homeless Huskies, is awarded to an Olean High School graduate who demonstrates and models exceptional qualities of care, compassion and concern for fellow students and community. The recipient must have participated in one or more Homeless Huskie Night events during his/her tenure at OHS. Community service and active roles in leadership will also be taken into consideration.
Makayla Folts, Marina Miketish and Gabrielle Schulze received the Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship. Folts received $700. Miketish received $1,000. Schulze received $500.
Established through the trust of Signe H. Johnson, a former Portville and Olean high school teacher, this scholarship is given to Olean High School seniors with preference given to students who have strong educational/career goals or who plan to pursue a degree in teaching. The scholarship is named for Signe Johnson and her sisters, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma, all of whom were Olean High School teachers.
Miketish will study mechanical engineering at SUNY Alfred State. Schulze will study nursing at Jamestown Community College.