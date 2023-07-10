OLEAN -- The second month of the Chamber Santa Claus Lane Raffle, coordinated and developed by its event committee member, Laurie McCarthy exceeded expectations.
“Ticket sales were about $900, plus with a donation of $100 from Olean resident John Balacki, June funds were doubled (goal each month is $500),” replied McCarthy. The raffle is to purchase a second, smaller holiday panel tree for the roundabout.
Winners of the June raffles include: Birdie Keenan, 2-Nights Stay at Fairfield Inn of Olean; Laura McGovern, Gift Basket donated by Linda O’Brien and Dan Springs; MaryAnn Suchora, Canticle Farm $25 Gift Certificate; Mike Nenno, Charcuterie Board donated by Skin Deep ($60 value); Mary Quinn, AnnMarie’s Homemade Baklava $25 Gift Certificate; Mackenzie Gnan, Toad’s Butcher Shop $25 Gift Certificate; Dennis Wright, $25 Gift Card from Skin Deep; Theresa Schaffer, Margarita Madness Basket donated by City alderwoman Sonya McCall; Tara Ward, $25.00 Gift Card from Forbidden Plants and Sylvia Theis, a $35.00 Wash Cut Style from Hair Ink.
The basket auctions will run each month to October with different baskets for each month. There will be ten baskets with tickets sold for $5 for 10 chances. July’s raffles include: $25.00 Gift Card – Toad’s Butcher Shop; Forbidden Roots Gift Card; Gift Basket from Aquarius Salon;
Sawyer Lane $50 gift card; portable Cornhole game; $25 Gift Card Uptown Florist; $25 Gift Card LaDolce Vita; GOACC Angee’s ornament gift basket; Wine Basket donated by Linda O’Brien and Dan Springs; and a $25 gift card from Union Tea Café.
The baskets will be on display at the Chamber each month. Tickets will be sold at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, McCarthy’s Emporium, with AnnMarie Wright and the Chamber office. “We thank the many buyers and sellers – we are looking into possibly hitting the retail price to be able to have it ordered and up this holiday season,” added McCarthy.
For more information on the baskets and the raffles, please contact Laurie McCarthy at 716- 373-7407 or the Chamber 716-372-4433.