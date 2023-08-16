St. Bonaventure University will receive federal aid to help with substance abuse and mental health services.
U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy said Wednesday that a federal grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to the university for $92,801 in aid.
“This grant to St. Bonaventure University is a significant investment in addressing substance abuse and providing mental health services to those who need them,” said Langworthy. “This funding reinforces our dedication to fostering a healthier community through education and support. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this grant on our community’s well-being.”
This grant is under the HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, whose mission is to lead public health and service delivery efforts that promote mental health, prevent substance misuse, and provide treatments and support to foster recovery while ensuring equitable access and better outcomes.