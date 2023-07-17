ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University professors Dr. Benjamin Gross and Dr. Samantha Gavin have co-authored the book “Framing the Police on Twitter: Public Discourse on Abolishing Police, Defunding Police, and Community Policing.”
Scheduled for release on July 25, their work delves into the multifaceted meanings attached to calls for police reform within the realm of social media. The book is available at https://www.routledge.com/
Gross and Gavin, who teach in the university’s Department of Sociology & Criminology, provide readers with a comprehensive exploration of the assumptions, empirical claims, and rhetorical nuances that underpin the current dialogue surrounding police policy.
Through the lens of an intersectional theoretical framework and a mixed-methods approach, the authors dissect the various interpretations of “defunding” or “abolishing” the police, while also critically examining the definition and implications of “community policing” among Twitter users.
The rise of social media has transformed public discourse, making it an integral platform for debates on societal issues. The authors recognize the significance of Twitter as a key battleground for shaping public opinion on matters related to law enforcement and the role of the police in communities.
By focusing on this particular social media platform, they offer a unique and timely perspective on how these discussions unfold, evolve, and impact public perceptions of police reform.
Their book engages with a diverse range of voices, analyzing the viewpoints expressed by various stakeholders, including activists, law enforcement agencies, community organizers, and policymakers.
The professors’ research and analysis shed light on the intricate web of meanings and interpretations that define the conversation on Twitter, ultimately providing readers with a deeper appreciation of the nuances inherent in these debates.