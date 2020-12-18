ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Chamber and Concert choirs will offer a holiday concert via YouTube on Monday.
The concert will be available beginning at 7 p.m. on the university’s YouTube page and archived for later viewing.
The choirs, conducted by Jennifer Rhody and featuring the accompaniment of pianist Laura Peterson, recorded the concert in mid-November, shortly before the university transitioned to remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.
“The choirs rose above the challenges of safe singing by using special masks for singers and appropriate spacing and were able to produce a set of soothing and inspiring seasonal songs,” said Rhody, a music faculty colleague of Peterson’s.
The concert was a mix of a cappella and accompanied music.
“I hope that the concert will allow those who listen to rise above our temporal travails and relax into the comfort of tradition,” Rhody said.
Song selections include “Jubilate Deo,” “The Christmas Song,” “Jazz Gloria,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Poor Man Lazarus,” and “Night of Silence.”