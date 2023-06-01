Riding for Ronald McDonald House

Children at My Sunshine School, a pre-kindergarten program in Allegany, ride a bicycle course Wednesday as part of a Bike-a-Thon that benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York. As part of the event police officers from the area visited with the children, offering tips on safety when bike riding or for other activities. The school is accepting Bike-a-Thon donations through next week. Call 378-2030.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

