OLEAN — Volunteers are needed for the Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic coming to the Olean YMCA and Olean Middle School on Sept. 9 and 10.
RAM, backed mainly by volunteer assistance, provides medical, dental, and vision care for people in need.
The Olean clinic seeks help from physicians, optometrists, ophthalmologists and other vision specialists, dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists and dental providers, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants. General support is also needed to help with data entry, register and direct patients, serve meals, and more.
The last RAM clinic in the Olean area was held at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus in September 2021. Thanks to the help of hundreds of professional and general volunteers, more than 300 uninsured and underserved individuals received medical, dental, and optical care over two days.
All volunteers are required to register at volunteer.ramusa.org prior to the start of the clinic. Contact Paula Snyder, executive director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, at 376-07580 with questions.