OLEAN — Two Olean City School District employees, Jackie Reed and Julie Jones, are marking years-of-service milestones with the district.
Jackie Reed is celebrating 20 years with Olean schools. She began her career substituting as a teacher aide and as a food service worker. She was then hired as the secretary to the director of special education, a position she held for 15 years.
For the past 5½ years, she has been the secretary in the curriculum department. Reed also previously served on the election and scholarship committees for the Olean Education Support Staff Personnel Association, as well as OESPA secretary from 2018-20.
She lives in Olean with her husband, John, and their new puppy Olive. They have three grown sons, Paul (Angela) in Hamburg, Nick in Kansas City and Joseph of Olean.
Jones is celebrating her 10th year with the district. She is a one-on-one aide, assisting both teachers and students in the inclusion classrooms. Jones enjoys nurturing the students, as well as providing stability and a welcoming environment.
In her spare time, she volunteers at the Obi Community Church on the women's Missionary Society. She is also the secretary for the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department.
Jones and her husband, Chris, have three children, Garret, 17, Wyatt, 10, and Trentt, 8.