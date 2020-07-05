OLEAN — Anyone passing by Lincoln Park on Sunday at 2 p.m. would have seen what looked like a gathering of a few people enjoying shade trees on such a hot afternoon.
A closer look revealed members of the Race Unity Circle of Olean reading the names and telling the stories of 21 citizens who died at the hands of the police across the United States.
Readers stepped down from the gazebo and placed on the ground a form, in the shape of a gravestone, with the name of the victim written on it.
The Race Unity Circle was started by members of the Baha’i faith in Poughkeepsie, growing out of a call to action felt by a few members in response to the death of teenager Michael Brown in a confrontation with a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.
The Race Unity Circle became a multicultural and multi-faith effort. The group states: “We believe that all people are members of one race: The Human Race. The elimination of racism from our communities is not just an aspiration; it is a spiritual imperative that requires sustained, persistent action.”
The Race Unity Circle meets to study racial divisions in the Olean community “to nurture and grow interracial bonds of friendship and cooperation and groom speakers and facilitators to offer an authentic discussion about racism, ‘implicit bias’ and racial healing in our neighborhoods, schools, places of worship and workplaces.”
The group can be reached at RUCOlean@gmail.com.
The gathering ended with a reading of the steps that can be taken to make a difference, followed by Ola Mae Gayton reading her poem, “Hear My Humble Cry.”
The final lines of the poem read:
“So where do we go from here?
We join the frontline of battle to dismantle racism
And social injustice and we march through the
Doors of education in reforming and transforming
Our nation’s policies and practices.
BLACK LIVES MATTER.”