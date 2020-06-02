COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A phased reopening of the F.W. Gunzburger County Office Building by the Potter County Commissioners took effect earlier this week.
In compliance with the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus pandemic executive order, public health and safety measures are in effect. Access is limited to the Main Street entrance, where masks and hand sanitizer are available.
Many services can be accessed remotely through telephone or the internet. For county office contact information and online options, visit pottercountypa.net.
Business meetings of the Potter County Commissioners are once again open to the public. The next meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday. During the green phase of the executive order, the public can also participate by telephone by calling (814) 274-0844. At prompt, enter the pin 114477#.