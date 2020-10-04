COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that a replaced bridge in Potter County is open to traffic.
Crews have been working since late August to replace the bridge, which spans a tributary of Pine Creek on Route 1001 (Sweden Hill Road) in Ulysses Township.
With the bridge open to traffic, a detour using Route 449 and Route 6 is lifted.
Overall work included demolition of the old bridge, placement of a new concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. L.C. Whitford Co. Inc. of Wellsville, N.Y., was the contractor on the $768,000 job.