COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport is planning several classes over the next few weeks.
Artist Theresa Welsh will offer a Paint and Assemble a Wooden Cow workshop, Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Price is $35 and includes supplies.
Basket-weaver Catherine Snyder will guide students to make a “Floor Basket” (choice of toy box, waste basket or blanket basket) on Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $45 or $70 depending on choice of basket. Different handle choices and a variety of colorful hand-dyed reeds are also available. Bring a beverage and lunch or snacks.
Artist Laurie Angood,will teach a ‘Young Artisan” class (grades 2-6) on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Students will complete a “Squeegee Painting” of colorful cats. Cost is $20. All materials are provided.
Angood will also teach an Adult Painting Class on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will complete a fantasy mushroom painting. Cost is $30. All materials are provided.
To register for these classes, please call the center at (814) 274-8165. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger.
The co-op is located at 227 N. Main St. and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.