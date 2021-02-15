COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Center Co-op is conducting a Warm It Forward program.
The center is collecting gloves, mittens, scarves and hats for anyone who needs them. The items are hung outside the center at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport, with a sign telling passersby to take one or to leave one. Community members are invited to put items in clear storage bags and hang them on the line in front of the center.
The empty hangers indicate some people have taken advantage of the program, which is anticipated to run through the rest of February.