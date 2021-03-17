PORTVILLE — Jenna Freer, a junior at Portville Central School and an Eldred, Pa. resident, is a delegate to The Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which meets this weekend.
The Congress is an honors program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.
During the two-day Congress, Jenna will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research. The student participants will also get advice from medical school deans on what to expect in college; witness stories told by patients who have had successful medical outcomes; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Jenna is the daughter of Brandon and Beth Freer of Eldred. She is a member of Portville's varsity volleyball team and she also plays club volleyball for Octane and for the Penn York Power volleyball team.
Jenna is a member of the National Honor Society and her future plans are to become a pediatrician or a nurse anesthetist.