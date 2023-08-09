Portville Legion dice run date changed to Sunday
PORTVILLE — The Portville American Legion Riders dice run originally set for Saturday has been changed to Sunday due to expected poor weather.
Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 11:29 pm
City Editor
