PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Port Allegany United Methodist Church has participated in the Souper Bowl of Caring for many years, led by Patty Fabish.
This year, a booth was set up at the Port Allegany Shop-n-Save Friday night and Saturday afternoon with Makayla Alcorn, Lillianne, Christian and Langston Reed manning the booth. They added their collection to that of the congregation’s.
Port Allegany Community Service will receive 50 boxes of crackers, 152 cans of soup and $250.02 in cash.
The Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990 with a simple prayer said by Reverend Brad Smith at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church in Columbia, South Carolina: Lord, even as we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without a bowl of soup to eat.