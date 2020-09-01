BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will be open for Labor Day on Monday.
Offices, Hanley Library and dining services will be open their regularly scheduled hours.
While normally closed on Labor Day, the university is open this year due to changes made to the academic schedule to reduce student travel during the fall term.
In lieu of the Labor Day holiday, employees will receive a day off Nov. 30.
Students living on campus will go home for Thanksgiving break in November and finish the remainder of the term online at home.