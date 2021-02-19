BRADFORD, Pa. — Due to a scheduling conflict, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has moved one of its Black History Month panel presentations scheduled for next week.
Additionally, the university will reschedule a talk with poet Dr. Nikki Giovanni after technical difficulties reduced the quality of her presentation earlier this month. The new date will be announced when it is scheduled.
Next week, “Reform and Revolution in 20th-century Black Politics” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 (instead of Feb. 23, as previously announced).
Dr. Drew Flanagan, visiting assistant professor of history, will present “The Harlem Renaissance Goes East: Paul Robeson, W.E.B. Du Bois, and the Global Cold War.” Dr. Adam Lee Cilli, assistant professor of history, will present “Homer Brown and the Black Reform Community in Pittsburgh,” and Dr. Tasha Alton, chief diversity and inclusion officer, will present “Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois: The Story, the Meaning, and the Legacy of Social Justice.”
Pre-registration is required at www.upb.pitt.edu/black-history-month.