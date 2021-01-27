BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has hired 2010 graduate Caleb Landmesser as its new director of alumni engagement.
Before being named as alumni director, Landmesser served as an admissions counselor. In his new position, he will lead the alumni engagement office in building connections between Pitt-Bradford alumni and the university through events, planning, fundraising and communications.
He will report to the executive director of philanthropic and alumni engagement, Christy Clark.
Landmesser has also served as head varsity boys’ basketball coach at Kane Area School District for three years. Prior to that, he was the head junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach in the district. Before coming to Pitt-Bradford, he served as a quality assurance technician for Georgia Pacific in Mount Jewett.
He is a member of the current cohort of participants in Leadership McKean, and a member of the board of Rising Leaders of Bradford, also known as RISE.
Originally from Upstate New York, he lives in Kane.