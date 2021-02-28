BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is one of 150 colleges and universities in the nation named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of its pathways to support transfer students.
The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes four-year colleges and universities that have developed transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among transfer students.
This is the second year Pitt-Bradford has been recognized. It was the only campus in the Pitt system and only one of two public universities in Pennsylvania that was recognized.
Pitt-Bradford provides a database of courses at other universities for students to identify potential transfer credits. It also has specific transfer agreements with 15 other universities and offers merit scholarship for transfer students.
For more information on transferring to Pitt-Bradford, email dilks@pitt.edu.