Pitt-Bradford named a military-friendly school.

BRADFORD, Pa. — For the 11th consecutive year, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been named a Military Friendly School by Viqtory Media for embracing military students and their families and dedicating resources to ensure their success.
Pitt-Bradford was designated a bronze-level recipient in the small public school category. The campus was one of 750 schools to earn a Military Friendly designation. Nationally, fewer than 100 small public colleges and universities were recognized as Military Friendly, and of those, only 42 were designated bronze or higher.
Now in its 11th year, the Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
Support at Pitt-Bradford for veterans includes academic coaching and tutoring, disability resources, an academic advising center, writing center and mathematics center, as well as career and counseling services.
Pitt-Bradford has also been named a Military Spouse Friendly School, a designation that helps military spouses select schools that will support them in their education journey by meeting their unique needs as part of a military family.
For more information on Pitt-Bradford or an eligibility consultation, contact Bob Dilks Jr., assistant vice president of enrollment management, at dilks@pitt.edu or visit https://upb.pitt.edu/veterans.