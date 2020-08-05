OLEAN — Officials with The Pink Pumpkin Project, which helps women and men in their fight against breast cancer, provided additional information on the virtual 5K Walk/Run that will be held Sept. 5 through Sept. 30 online.
The event encourages participants to complete their walk or run independently on their own time for a donation of $25. In addition, Pink Pumpkin officials will sell 400 $100 raffle tickets, which have 20 chances to win prizes totaling to $20,000. The tickets will be sold Aug. 17 through Sept. 17, and the drawing will be held live during the Facebook celebration Sept. 19.
The walk/run, chaired by Maren Bush, is sponsored by MJ Painting, Zonta Club, Community Bank, Janice Randall Agency, LLC and Olean General Hospital.